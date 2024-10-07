Hot Chelle Rae Concert

Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Entertainment Sasebo held a rock concert featuring the group Hot Chelle Rae on October 1, 2024, at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 03:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939399
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-KM181-2899
|Filename:
|DOD_110608758
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
