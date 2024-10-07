Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot Chelle Rae Concert

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.01.2024

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Entertainment Sasebo held a rock concert featuring the group Hot Chelle Rae on October 1, 2024, at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 03:25
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

