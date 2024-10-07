Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton - B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area later this week. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939368
    VIRIN: 241007-F-CC148-1005
    Filename: DOD_110608289
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Hurricane
    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Gulf Coast
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Milton

