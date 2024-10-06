Aerial video from a North Dakota Army National Guard Blackhawk crew who were dropping water on the Elkhorn Fire, south of Watford City, North Dakota, Oct. 6, 2024. The North Dakota National Guard dropped nearly 39,000 gallons of water on wildfires in Western North Dakota on Oct. 6. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939355
|VIRIN:
|241006-Z-NB545-2093
|Filename:
|DOD_110607989
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial video of Elkhorn Fire in North Dakota, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.