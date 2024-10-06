Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial video of Elkhorn Fire in North Dakota

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Aerial video from a North Dakota Army National Guard Blackhawk crew who were dropping water on the Elkhorn Fire, south of Watford City, North Dakota, Oct. 6, 2024. The North Dakota National Guard dropped nearly 39,000 gallons of water on wildfires in Western North Dakota on Oct. 6. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939355
    VIRIN: 241006-Z-NB545-2093
    Filename: DOD_110607989
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    This work, Aerial video of Elkhorn Fire in North Dakota, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helicopter
    North Dakota National Guard
    North Dakota
    Wildfire
    NDFire2024

