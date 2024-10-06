WITN Visits 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment During MCCRE

Olivia Dols with WITN conducts a media visit during 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment's Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Oct. 7, 2024. Regular media visits by various broadcast networks ensure that the public remains informed on Marine Corps activities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by 1st Lt. Luke Weida)
|10.07.2024
|10.07.2024 16:05
|B-Roll
|939341
|241007-M-AG171-1001
|DOD_110607820
|00:05:52
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
