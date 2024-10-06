Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WITN Visits 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment During MCCRE

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Luke Weida 

    2nd Marine Division

    Olivia Dols with WITN conducts a media visit during 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment's Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Oct. 7, 2024. Regular media visits by various broadcast networks ensure that the public remains informed on Marine Corps activities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by 1st Lt. Luke Weida)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939341
    VIRIN: 241007-M-AG171-1001
    Filename: DOD_110607820
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WITN Visits 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment During MCCRE, by 1LT Luke Weida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

