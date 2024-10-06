U.S. Army Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade convoy depart Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. 20th Eng. Brig. departed to provide assistance to communities in Western North Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Scott Shoaff)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939340
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-JV429-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110607802
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade convoy depart Fort Liberty, by CPL Scott Shoaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.