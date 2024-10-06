Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade convoy depart Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Scott Shoaff 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade convoy depart Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. 20th Eng. Brig. departed to provide assistance to communities in Western North Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Scott Shoaff)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939340
    VIRIN: 241004-A-JV429-3001
    Filename: DOD_110607802
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade convoy depart Fort Liberty, by CPL Scott Shoaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    disaster response
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane

