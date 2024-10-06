Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    December 7, 1941 Though the Eyes of Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Matthew Hilborn 

    Defense.gov         

    Shirley Waldron Nied was 5 years old on that fateful morning. Her father was Capt. Russell L. “Gatty” Waldron, commander of the 31st Bombardment Squadron at Hickam. Waldron immediately hopped in his car and headed for the flight line to check on his men and aircraft. Once there he organized the dispersal of the planes that survived the first wave.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939326
    VIRIN: 241004-D-AR128-6854
    Filename: DOD_110607516
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, December 7, 1941 Though the Eyes of Child, by Matthew Hilborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    1941
    December 7
    Shirley Waldron Nied

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download