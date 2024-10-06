Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Museum of the Marine Corps New Exhibits

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    The National Museum of the Marine Corps officially opened two new galleries in Triangle, VA, Oct 6, 2024. Featuring a vast array of artifacts and immersive experiences, the National Museum of the Marine Corps highlights the enduring legacy of the Marine Corps' core values of honor, courage, commitment, and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:25
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 939324
    VIRIN: 240819-M-BD822-1003
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110607471
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, National Museum of the Marine Corps New Exhibits, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    NMMC
    MC History

