National Museum of the Marine Corps New Exhibits

The National Museum of the Marine Corps officially opened two new galleries in Triangle, VA, Oct 6, 2024. Featuring a vast array of artifacts and immersive experiences, the National Museum of the Marine Corps highlights the enduring legacy of the Marine Corps' core values of honor, courage, commitment, and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|08.19.2024
|10.07.2024 14:25
|Commercials
|939324
|240819-M-BD822-1003
|1
|DOD_110607471
|00:01:32
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|2
