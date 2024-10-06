National Museum of the Marine Corps New Exhibits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939324" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Museum of the Marine Corps officially opened two new galleries in Triangle, VA, Oct 6, 2024. Featuring a vast array of artifacts and immersive experiences, the National Museum of the Marine Corps highlights the enduring legacy of the Marine Corps' core values of honor, courage, commitment, and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)