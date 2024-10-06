U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Kwiatkowski walks the mat for the final time at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939322
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-KU851-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110607452
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Impactful Female Sentinel Makes Last Walk, by James Mahon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.