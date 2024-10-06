Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Impactful Female Sentinel Makes Last Walk

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by James Mahon 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Kwiatkowski walks the mat for the final time at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:04
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Arlington national cemetery
    Tomb of the unknown soldier
    ANC
    Sentinel

