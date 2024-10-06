Naval Air Systems Command's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) and Program Manager Capt. Adam Scott wish the U.S. Navy a happy 249th birthday from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. The U.S. Navy turns 249 on Oct. 13, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 13:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|939316
|VIRIN:
|241007-N-YW562-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110607402
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PMA-271 wishes the U.S. Navy a happy 249th birthday, by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.