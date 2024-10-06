Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition: Medical Lanes

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Hannah Stewart 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers perform tactical combat casualty care during the medical lanes testing event at the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition features 12 squads representing their commands to earn the title of best squad through challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Stewart)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 11:35
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    MSTC
    TCCC
    Combat Care
    Medical Lanes
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2024

