U.S. Army Soldiers perform tactical combat casualty care during the medical lanes testing event at the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition features 12 squads representing their commands to earn the title of best squad through challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939294
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-FL107-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110606922
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Best Squad Competition: Medical Lanes, by SGT Hannah Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.