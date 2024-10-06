America's Warfighting Navy: August to October 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939292" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From the seabed to space, cyberspace, and in the information environment, your Navy promotes prosperity and security, deters aggression, and protects the American way of life. We are here to preserve the peace, respond to crisis, and win decisively in war. Your Sailors are the Navy’s warfighting advantage and come from a rich warfighting legacy and are ready to meet today’s challenges with honor, courage, and commitment.