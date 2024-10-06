Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Warfighting Navy: August to October 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    From the seabed to space, cyberspace, and in the information environment, your Navy promotes prosperity and security, deters aggression, and protects the American way of life. We are here to preserve the peace, respond to crisis, and win decisively in war. Your Sailors are the Navy’s warfighting advantage and come from a rich warfighting legacy and are ready to meet today’s challenges with honor, courage, and commitment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939292
    VIRIN: 241001-N-AT895-1000
    Filename: DOD_110606855
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    partnerships
    readiness
    warfighting
    USNavy

