From the seabed to space, cyberspace, and in the information environment, your Navy promotes prosperity and security, deters aggression, and protects the American way of life. We are here to preserve the peace, respond to crisis, and win decisively in war. Your Sailors are the Navy’s warfighting advantage and come from a rich warfighting legacy and are ready to meet today’s challenges with honor, courage, and commitment.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939292
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-AT895-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110606855
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, America's Warfighting Navy: August to October 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.