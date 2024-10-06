video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Central Command and 10th Mountain Division modernize their forces and offer opportunities for innovation of emergent equipment that the U.S. Army will use to modernize tactics, techniques, and practices on Fort Drum, Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024. Desert Guardian showcases 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum's continuous effort to create and build upon existing regional partnerships. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)