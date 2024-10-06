Rear Adm. Tuan Nguyen delivers remarks during his promotion ceremony aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|08.01.2024
|10.07.2024 08:34
|Video Productions
|939279
|240801-N-FA353-1001
|DOD_110606572
|00:03:09
|SG
|0
|0
Vietnam Refugee-Turned-Naval Officer Promotes to Rear Admiral
