Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam Refugee-Turned-Naval Officer Promotes to Rear Admiral

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SINGAPORE

    08.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Rear Adm. Tuan Nguyen delivers remarks during his promotion ceremony aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 08:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939279
    VIRIN: 240801-N-FA353-1001
    Filename: DOD_110606572
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: SG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Refugee-Turned-Naval Officer Promotes to Rear Admiral, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vietnam Refugee-Turned-Naval Officer Promotes to Rear Admiral

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge
    C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download