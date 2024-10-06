Walter Reed Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, Walter Reed's Chief of Staff, discusses the significance of Hispanic Heritage Month and highlights both past and future events dedicated to celebrating Hispanic culture, October 2, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)