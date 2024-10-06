U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, Walter Reed's Chief of Staff, discusses the significance of Hispanic Heritage Month and highlights both past and future events dedicated to celebrating Hispanic culture, October 2, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 09:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939277
|VIRIN:
|241002-D-HU234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110606547
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Walter Reed Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.