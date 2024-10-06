Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, Walter Reed's Chief of Staff, discusses the significance of Hispanic Heritage Month and highlights both past and future events dedicated to celebrating Hispanic culture, October 2, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 09:05
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Walter Reed
    WRNMMC

