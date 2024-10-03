Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard fire response.

    MANDAREE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    North Dakota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated to State Active Duty in Bismarck and then traveled to work with the Department of Emergency Services to build a handline and conducted a controlled burn to prevent the further spread of a wildfire, Mandaree, North Dakota, Oct. 6, 2024. Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide fire emergency on October 3 and activated the North Dakota National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll, Visual Information photographer )

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939264
    VIRIN: 241006-Z-FB647-7846
    Filename: DOD_110606054
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MANDAREE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota National Guard fire response., by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NDFire2024

