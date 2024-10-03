North Dakota National Guard fire response.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



North Dakota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated to State Active Duty in Bismarck and then traveled to work with the Department of Emergency Services to build a handline and conducted a controlled burn to prevent the further spread of a wildfire, Mandaree, North Dakota, Oct. 6, 2024. Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide fire emergency on October 3 and activated the North Dakota National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll, Visual Information photographer )