North Dakota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated to State Active Duty in Bismarck and then traveled to work with the Department of Emergency Services to build a handline and conducted a controlled burn to prevent the further spread of a wildfire, Mandaree, North Dakota, Oct. 6, 2024. Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide fire emergency on October 3 and activated the North Dakota National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll, Visual Information photographer )
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939264
|VIRIN:
|241006-Z-FB647-7846
|Filename:
|DOD_110606054
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|MANDAREE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, North Dakota National Guard fire response., by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
