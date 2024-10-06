Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: Active duty soldiers from the 82nd Airborne and the 20th Engineer Brigade from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, transported three 5-ton MTVs worth of food and water to the French Broad Fire and Rescue station.

    ALEXANDER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Active duty soldiers from the 82nd Airborne and the 20th Engineer Brigade from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, transported three 5-ton MTVs worth of food and water to the French Broad Fire and Rescue station. Those commodities will be distributed to communities in and around the Town of Alexander, NC that were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    “We are here to provide aid and support,” said Cpt. Trevor Owens, Charlie Company, 189th DSSB 82nd Airborne, “we want to let western North Carolina know that they have been heard by the Nation; and we answered the call.”

    Coincidentally, our USACE temporary power assessment team was in the same location! After completing their assessment, our 249th Prime Power Soldiers jumped right in to assist.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 21:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939259
    VIRIN: 241006-A-OI522-1035
    Filename: DOD_110605975
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ALEXANDER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, REEL: Active duty soldiers from the 82nd Airborne and the 20th Engineer Brigade from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, transported three 5-ton MTVs worth of food and water to the French Broad Fire and Rescue station., by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Helene
    Helene24

