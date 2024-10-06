Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial refuel training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks and HC-130J Combat King II conduct Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling training over Northern California and bundle-drop training over Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 6, 2024 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 20:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939258
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-KA915-1002
    Filename: DOD_110605942
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial refuel training, by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    129th Rescue Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download