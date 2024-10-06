U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks and HC-130J Combat King II conduct Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling training over Northern California and bundle-drop training over Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 6, 2024 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939258
|VIRIN:
|241005-Z-KA915-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110605942
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aerial refuel training, by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.