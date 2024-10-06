video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Fines)