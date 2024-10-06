Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Fines)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 20:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939257
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-JF009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605925
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate, by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
