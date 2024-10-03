Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5TH RANGER TRAINING BATTALION AIRBORNE OPERATION

    DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the Charlie Company, 5th Ranger Training Battalion, jumps out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion "Ravens" using their MC-6 parachute onto Stringer Drop Zone, Dahlonega, Ga., October 4, 2024. These Rangers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and continue to be proficient paratroopers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 19:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939248
    VIRIN: 241004-A-BZ540-1001
    Filename: DOD_110605779
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5TH RANGER TRAINING BATTALION AIRBORNE OPERATION, by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Airborne
    Army Rangers
    5th RTB

