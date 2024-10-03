5TH RANGER TRAINING BATTALION AIRBORNE OPERATION

U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the Charlie Company, 5th Ranger Training Battalion, jumps out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion "Ravens" using their MC-6 parachute onto Stringer Drop Zone, Dahlonega, Ga., October 4, 2024. These Rangers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and continue to be proficient paratroopers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 19:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939248
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-BZ540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605779
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
