Soldiers from the 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly to North Carolina on October 5, 2024 to help provide aid to the people affected by Hurricane Helene. The 101st has deployed two battalions from 2MBCT and elements of the 101st Division Support Brigade and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade to help provide aid and support the local communities and FEMA efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939235
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-QL286-6272
|Filename:
|DOD_110605469
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st ABD Soldiers fly to North Carolina for Hurricane Helene response, by SPC Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
