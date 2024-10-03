101st ABD Soldiers fly to North Carolina for Hurricane Helene response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly to North Carolina on October 5, 2024 to help provide aid to the people affected by Hurricane Helene. The 101st has deployed two battalions from 2MBCT and elements of the 101st Division Support Brigade and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade to help provide aid and support the local communities and FEMA efforts.