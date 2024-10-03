Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. thomas brown 

    U.S. army soldiers participate in a M-4 night qualification range for the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Oct. 5, 2024. This annual event will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by SGT Thomas Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 14:26
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

