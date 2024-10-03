U.S. army soldiers participate in a M-4 night qualification range for the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Oct. 5, 2024. This annual event will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by SGT Thomas Brown)
|10.05.2024
|10.06.2024 14:26
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
