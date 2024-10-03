video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939222" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. army soldiers participate in a M-4 night qualification range for the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Oct. 5, 2024. This annual event will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by SGT Thomas Brown)