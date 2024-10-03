Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene relief logistical operations

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division and 20th Engineer Brigade prepare Hurricane Helene relief supplies and vehicles in Marion, N.C. on 6 Oct. 2024. Working closely with FEMA, local emergency services and other organizations, XVIII Airborne Corps is delivering support to the hardest-hit areas across western N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939218
    VIRIN: 241006-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110605189
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene relief logistical operations, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

