XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene relief logistical operations

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division and 20th Engineer Brigade prepare Hurricane Helene relief supplies and vehicles in Marion, N.C. on 6 Oct. 2024. Working closely with FEMA, local emergency services and other organizations, XVIII Airborne Corps is delivering support to the hardest-hit areas across western N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)