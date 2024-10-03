Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

    FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct route reconnaissance while assessing damage from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps mobilized more than 200 Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade with equipment to support route clearance operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939213
    VIRIN: 241005-A-PY967-1001
    Filename: DOD_110605144
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    #24DODHurricane #U.S.NorthernCommand #USNORTHCOM #FEMA #HurricaneHelene

