Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct route reconnaissance while assessing damage from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps mobilized more than 200 Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade with equipment to support route clearance operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939213
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-PY967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605144
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.