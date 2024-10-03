XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct route reconnaissance while assessing damage from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps mobilized more than 200 Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade with equipment to support route clearance operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alison Strout)