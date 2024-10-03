Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914th Maintenance Group assumption of command ceremony

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Live stream recording Lt. Col. Carmel Weed assumption of command ceremony of the 914th Maintenance Group, 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagairgara Falls on October 5, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 11:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939208
    VIRIN: 241005-F-HZ625-6969
    Filename: DOD_110605045
    Length: 00:29:21
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 914th Maintenance Group assumption of command ceremony, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Niagara Falls
    914th ARW
    914th Maintenance Group

