    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina to help provide aid

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    More than 500 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) depart from Fort Campbell on October 5, 2024 to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Soldiers from 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team are air lifted by pilots of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade along with Infantry Squad Vehicles to better assist local authorities in aiding and rescuing people in need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939195
    VIRIN: 241005-A-YM156-7838
    Filename: DOD_110604806
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina to help provide aid, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    24DoDHurricane
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogether

