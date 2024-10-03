101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina to help provide aid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 500 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) depart from Fort Campbell on October 5, 2024 to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Soldiers from 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team are air lifted by pilots of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade along with Infantry Squad Vehicles to better assist local authorities in aiding and rescuing people in need.