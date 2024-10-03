Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard aircrews fly Hurricane Helene response missions

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard are on duty in western North Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene response efforts. Flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Soldiers have been transporting food, water, and other supplies to communities in some of the hardest hit areas. National Guard units from 17 states have been supporting response efforts throughout areas impacted by the storm.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:16
    VIRIN: 241004-A-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110604733
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard aircrews fly Hurricane Helene response missions, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene response

