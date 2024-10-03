Ohio Army National Guard aircrews fly Hurricane Helene response missions

Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard are on duty in western North Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene response efforts. Flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Soldiers have been transporting food, water, and other supplies to communities in some of the hardest hit areas. National Guard units from 17 states have been supporting response efforts throughout areas impacted by the storm.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939192
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604733
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
