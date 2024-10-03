Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter lands Oct. 4

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Footage of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, land and unload a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, Oct. 4, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission post Hurricane Helene destruction. Rescue assets from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona were utilized for rescue and recovery operations of residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. USNORTHCOM works year-round with our federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to ensure plans, communications, and interagency relationships are always ready to support our lead federal agencies to deliver military-unique capabilities at the right time and place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939190
    VIRIN: 241004-F-DX569-3842
    Filename: DOD_110604727
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter lands Oct. 4, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    ACC
    U.S. Northern Command
    355th Wing
    Hurricane Helene
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission

