HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter lands Oct. 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939190" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, land and unload a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, Oct. 4, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission post Hurricane Helene destruction. Rescue assets from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona were utilized for rescue and recovery operations of residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. USNORTHCOM works year-round with our federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to ensure plans, communications, and interagency relationships are always ready to support our lead federal agencies to deliver military-unique capabilities at the right time and place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)