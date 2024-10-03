DM launches search and rescue efforts in Hurricane Helene aftermath BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, forward deployed as the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force, discuss a flight route and perform training over various locations in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The 563rd PRTF conducted mission rehearsals in preparation for rescue and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)