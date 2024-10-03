Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM launches search and rescue efforts in Hurricane Helene aftermath BROLL

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, forward deployed as the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force, discuss a flight route and perform training over various locations in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The 563rd PRTF conducted mission rehearsals in preparation for rescue and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939185
    VIRIN: 241002-F-NC038-1339
    Filename: DOD_110604702
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

