U.S. Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, forward deployed as the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force, discuss a flight route and perform training over various locations in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The 563rd PRTF conducted mission rehearsals in preparation for rescue and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939185
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-NC038-1339
|Filename:
|DOD_110604702
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DM launches search and rescue efforts in Hurricane Helene aftermath BROLL, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
