    Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. thomas brown 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a Helocast event during the Best Squad competition at Mott Lake Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Oct 4, 2024. This annual competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. ( U.S. Army photo by SGT Thomas Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939174
    VIRIN: 241004-A-WF586-8627
    Filename: DOD_110604592
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition 2024, by SGT thomas brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW

