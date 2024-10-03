Army Best Squad competitors compete in a 12 mile ruck march as well as M4 assembly, disassembly, and malfunction checks as part of the competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The week-long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Prim Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939161
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-YW435-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604444
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad 12 mile Ruck, by PFC Prim Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
