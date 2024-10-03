Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad 12 mile Ruck

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Prim Williams 

    Digital Media Division

    Army Best Squad competitors compete in a 12 mile ruck march as well as M4 assembly, disassembly, and malfunction checks as part of the competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The week-long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Prim Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939161
    VIRIN: 241004-A-YW435-1001
    Filename: DOD_110604444
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad 12 mile Ruck, by PFC Prim Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download