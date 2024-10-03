Generator Install at Henderson, NC Wastewater Treatment Facility Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power team completed the installation of two generators at the City of Henderson Wastewater treatment facility in Henderson, North Carolina.



The Temporary Power Team consists of soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE personnel, and private contractors.



These were just two of the five generators installed throughout Western, NC to assist communities with critical power needs.



USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts.