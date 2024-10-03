Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 Stratotankers land on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. Aircrew returned after being relocated prior to Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, which carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939132
    VIRIN: 241004-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110603751
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    MacDill Air Force Base
    KC-135
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download