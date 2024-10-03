Powerful Word 24: BRoll

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, and Czech service members conduct civil-military cooperation scenarios during Powerful Word 24 at a training area in Czech Republic, Oct. 4, 2024. Powerful World is a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and improve the ability of both the U.S. and the Czech Republic to successfully conduct information operations-related missions.
|10.04.2024
|10.05.2024 01:43
|B-Roll
|939127
|241004-A-GT064-2001
|DOD_110603578
|00:02:00
|CZ
|0
|0
