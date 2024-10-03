Powerful Word 24: BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, and Czech service members conduct civil-military cooperation scenarios during Powerful Word 24 at a training area in Czech Republic, Oct. 4, 2024. Powerful World is a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and improve the ability of both the U.S. and the Czech Republic to successfully conduct information operations-related missions.