Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Powerful Word 24: BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    10.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, and Czech service members conduct civil-military cooperation scenarios during Powerful Word 24 at a training area in Czech Republic, Oct. 4, 2024. Powerful World is a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and improve the ability of both the U.S. and the Czech Republic to successfully conduct information operations-related missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 01:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939127
    VIRIN: 241004-A-GT064-2001
    Filename: DOD_110603578
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powerful Word 24: BRoll, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    PowerfulWord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download