U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a helocast exercise as part of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The week long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939113
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-AY917-4576
|Filename:
|DOD_110603451
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CAMP LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The Army Best Squad Competition 2024, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.