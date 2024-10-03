Iron Hand 24-6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 20th Fighter Wing conducts exercise Iron Hand 24-06 on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 21-24, 2024. IH 24-06 showcased the wing's ability to conduct command and control and mission sustainment from multiple dispersed operating locations, strengthening the agility of deployed forces and developing a more dynamic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)