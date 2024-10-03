Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Hand 24-6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The 20th Fighter Wing conducts exercise Iron Hand 24-06 on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 21-24, 2024. IH 24-06 showcased the wing's ability to conduct command and control and mission sustainment from multiple dispersed operating locations, strengthening the agility of deployed forces and developing a more dynamic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939102
    VIRIN: 240925-F-VV695-1001
    Filename: DOD_110603253
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Hand 24-6, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    C-17
    ACE
    readiness
    Iron Hand 24-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download