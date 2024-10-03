Iron Hand 24-6

The 20th Fighter Wing conducts exercise Iron Hand 24-06 on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 21-24, 2024. IH 24-06 showcased the wing's ability to conduct command and control and mission sustainment from multiple dispersed operating locations, strengthening the agility of deployed forces and developing a more dynamic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
