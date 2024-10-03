Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA support FEMA for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Defense Logistics Agency supports Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. DLA is responsible for receiving processing and receiving three types of commodities: water, generators and food. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939098
    VIRIN: 241004-A-XX111-1001
    Filename: DOD_110603182
    Length: 00:10:20
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

