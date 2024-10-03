Defense Logistics Agency supports Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. DLA is responsible for receiving processing and receiving three types of commodities: water, generators and food. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939098
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-XX111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110603182
|Length:
|00:10:20
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA support FEMA for Hurricane Helene relief efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.