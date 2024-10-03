Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC National Guard Responds to Tropical Storm Helene

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard air assets have completed 146 flight missions, resulting in the rescue of 538 people and 150 pets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Monica Ebert)

    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

