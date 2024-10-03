NC National Guard Responds to Tropical Storm Helene

North Carolina National Guard air assets have completed 146 flight missions, resulting in the rescue of 538 people and 150 pets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Monica Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939093
|VIRIN:
|241003-Z-DE892-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110603024
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
