    BAMC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Hispanic Heritage Month is a vibrant celebration of the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities. From art and music to cuisine and literature, this month honors the diverse heritage that has shaped our society. BAMC recognizes the achievements and enduring spirit of Hispanic cultures as we embrace the stories that unite us all!

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 939090
    VIRIN: 241004-O-CD868-9340
    Filename: DOD_110602999
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

