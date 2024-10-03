Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene flood damage

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Scattered debris at Hampton High School and a surrounding neighborhood in East Tennessee, on Oct. 4, 2024. These areas were greatly affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:47
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    hurricane helene, tennesseans helping tennesseans, always ready always there

