    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flippers Deploy in Support of Hurricane Helene B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, 3-82 General Support Battalion, Bravo Company “Flippers”, prepare relief packages to aide and support the victims of Hurricane Helene, at Simmons Army Airfield, North Carolina Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of [LFA], provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video package by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939081
    VIRIN: 241004-A-ID763-7187
    Filename: DOD_110602868
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flippers Deploy in Support of Hurricane Helene B-Roll Package, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane

