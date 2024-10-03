Flippers Deploy in Support of Hurricane Helene B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, 3-82 General Support Battalion, Bravo Company “Flippers”, prepare relief packages to aide and support the victims of Hurricane Helene, at Simmons Army Airfield, North Carolina Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of [LFA], provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video package by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
