Alex Baldowski, a Baltimore District civil engineer and former Levee Safety Program manager, explains the purpose behind an annual exercise at the site of the 17th Street closure, a post-and-panel structure in the Potomac Park Levee System along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., September 25, 2024. The Potomac Park Levee System project's most visible component, the closure at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue (completed in 2013) can be fully closed in preparation for a high water event. This District of Columbia portion of the larger Washington, D.C., Flood Risk Management Project is federally operated and maintained by the National Park Service and was designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 12:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939072
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-SE916-9363
|Filename:
|DOD_110602781
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltimore District Civil Engineer explains National Park Service annual flood risk exercise of 17th Street Closure, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
