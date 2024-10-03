Key Bridge Response – Spanish Language Communications (Hispanic Heritage Month 2024)

Cynthia Mitchell, a Baltimore District public affairs specialist, and Capt. Víctor Valentín-Torres, a project engineer, discuss their efforts to reach the Spanish-speaking community following the devastating collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, in this interview (filmed September 19, 2024) marking the six month anniversary since the collapse. The 2024 National Hispanic Heritage Month theme, “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” embodies the innovative and resilient spirit of the Hispanic community, highlighting the unity that has been instrumental in forging a path for future generations. (U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton and David Adams)
|09.19.2024
|10.04.2024 12:30
|Package
|939070
|240919-A-WK509-1001
|DOD_110602741
|00:04:14
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
