BAMC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is a vibrant celebration of the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities. From art and music to cuisine and literature, this month honors the diverse heritage that has shaped our society. BAMC recognizes the achievements and enduring spirit of Hispanic cultures as we embrace the stories that unite us all!