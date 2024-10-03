Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Color Uncasing Ceremony

Army Field Support Battalion-Poland hosts a color uncasing ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024. Formerly known as Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, the newly designated Army Field Support Battalion-Poland is one of the four battalions of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, which is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland officially took mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite at the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|09.18.2024
|10.04.2024 10:10
|Video Productions
|939034
|240918-A-TM140-5526
|DOD_110602068
|00:00:13
|POWIDZ, PL
|0
|0
