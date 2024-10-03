Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Color Uncasing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939034" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Field Support Battalion-Poland hosts a color uncasing ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024. Formerly known as Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, the newly designated Army Field Support Battalion-Poland is one of the four battalions of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, which is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland officially took mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite at the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)