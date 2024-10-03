Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Color Uncasing Ceremony

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Army Field Support Battalion-Poland hosts a color uncasing ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024. Formerly known as Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, the newly designated Army Field Support Battalion-Poland is one of the four battalions of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, which is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland officially took mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite at the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 10:10
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

