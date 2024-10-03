Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Logistics Readiness Squadron activates for Hurricane Helene

    BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen 

    North Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 145th Readiness Logistics Squadron, 145th Air Wing, perform warehouse operations at the North Carolina Emergency Management Central Branch, Burlington, NC, September 29, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939033
    VIRIN: 240929-Z-FN889-1010
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110602030
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    NCNG
    state active duty
    SAD
    Always Ready
    Helene2024
    HurricaneHelene2024

