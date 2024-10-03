U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 145th Readiness Logistics Squadron, 145th Air Wing, perform warehouse operations at the North Carolina Emergency Management Central Branch, Burlington, NC, September 29, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939033
|VIRIN:
|240929-Z-FN889-1010
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110602030
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron activates for Hurricane Helene, by SSG Denne Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.