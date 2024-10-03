Wyvern 1 October 4

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, discuss current operations at Aviano Air Base, Oct. 4, 2024. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores touched on Fire Prevention Week events, and deployed operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
