    Wyvern 1 October 4

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, discuss current operations at Aviano Air Base, Oct. 4, 2024. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores touched on Fire Prevention Week events, and deployed operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Aviano Air Base

    Wyvern 1 Aviano Air Base Deployments Fire Prevention Week

