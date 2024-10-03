Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Ronald Ferrer Shares His Journey to Becoming a U.S. Army Paratrooper

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Staff Sgt. Ronald Ferrer, a proud Sky Soldier and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) non-commissioned officer with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, opens up about how his family's long history of military service inspired him to become a U.S. Army Paratrooper. From September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the achievements, contributions, and dedication of Hispanic Americans in the Army.
(U.S. Army Video by Capt. Jennifer French)
The 173rd Airborne Brigade (Sky Soldiers) is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibility. Forward-based in Italy and Germany, the Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen the Alliance.
