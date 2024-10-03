Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Pfc. Belen Shares His Journey to Becoming a U.S. Army Paratrooper

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939023" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Pfc. Erick Belen, a proud Sky Soldier and electromagnetic warfare specialist (17E) with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, opens up about what inspired him to become a U.S. Army Paratrooper. From September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the achievements, contributions, and dedication of Hispanic Americans in the Army.



(U.S. Army Video by Capt. Jennifer French)



The 173rd Airborne Brigade (Sky Soldiers) is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibility. Forward-based in Italy and Germany, the Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen the Alliance.