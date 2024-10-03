Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Pfc. Belen Shares His Journey to Becoming a U.S. Army Paratrooper

    ITALY

    10.03.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    This Hispanic Heritage Month, Pfc. Erick Belen, a proud Sky Soldier and electromagnetic warfare specialist (17E) with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, opens up about what inspired him to become a U.S. Army Paratrooper. From September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the achievements, contributions, and dedication of Hispanic Americans in the Army.

    (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade (Sky Soldiers) is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibility. Forward-based in Italy and Germany, the Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen the Alliance.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: IT

