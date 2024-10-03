NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 2, 2024) Video product created to celebrate the 249th birthday of the United States Navy. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 02:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939014
|VIRIN:
|241002-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110601775
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy 249th Birthday, by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.