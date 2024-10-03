Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base's E-Sports Championship 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway and Staff Sgt. James Kennedy

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base held their E-Sports Championship for 2024

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 22:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939009
    VIRIN: 240928-F-QH602-3493
    Filename: DOD_110601555
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base's E-Sports Championship 2024, by SrA Kevin Holloway and SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Championship
    Gaming
    E-Sports
    Air Force Gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download